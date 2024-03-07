Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] Stock trading around $134.99 per share: What’s Next?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE: ANF] slipped around -4.96 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $134.99 at the close of the session, down -3.54%. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

Company delivers fourth quarter net sales growth of 21%, led by 35% growth in Abercrombie brands.

Full year net sales of $4.28 billion, up 16% to 2022, driven by comparable sales up 13%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, ANF reached a trading volume of 6034749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANF shares is $123.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANF stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $95 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $83, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on ANF stock. On August 25, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ANF shares from 18 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is set at 4.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANF in the course of the last twelve months was 14.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

How has ANF stock performed recently?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.13. With this latest performance, ANF shares gained by 26.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 386.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.17 for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.81, while it was recorded at 134.27 for the last single week of trading, and 65.89 for the last 200 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. go to 18.00%.

Insider trade positions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]

The top three institutional holders of ANF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ANF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ANF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.