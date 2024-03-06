Zhongchao Inc [ZCMD] Is Currently -17.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Zhongchao Inc [NASDAQ: ZCMD] loss -17.30% or -0.55 points to close at $2.63 with a heavy trading volume of 4390304 shares. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Zhongchao Inc. Announces 1-for-10 Share Consolidation.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) (“Zhongchao” or the “Company”), a platform-based internet technology company offering services for patients with cancer and other major diseases, today announced that an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, approved the proposed 1-for-10 share consolidation of the Company’s ordinary shares of US$0.0001 par value each (the “Share Consolidation”).

Beginning with the opening of trading on February 29, 2024, the Company’s Class A ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-Share Consolidation basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the same symbol “ZCMD”, but under a new CUSIP number of G9897X115. The objective of the Share Consolidation is to enable the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The daily chart for ZCMD points out that the company has recorded -77.33% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.46K shares, ZCMD reached to a volume of 4390304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zhongchao Inc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZCMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Zhongchao Inc [ZCMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.08. With this latest performance, ZCMD shares dropped by -12.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZCMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.84 for Zhongchao Inc [ZCMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 3.16 for the last single week of trading, and 8.99 for the last 200 days.

Zhongchao Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.71 and a Current Ratio set at 10.66.

