Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG] Stock trading around $0.60 per share: What’s Next?

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [NYSE: YSG] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 7.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.60. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 5:00 AM that Yatsen to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 6, 2024.

– Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leading China-based beauty group, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5081687 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR stands at 8.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.83%.

The market cap for YSG stock reached $220.95 million, with 392.42 million shares outstanding and 339.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 872.38K shares, YSG reached a trading volume of 5081687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YSG shares is $0.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on YSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

How has YSG stock performed recently?

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.52. With this latest performance, YSG shares dropped by -3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.00 for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6478, while it was recorded at 0.5341 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8935 for the last 200 days.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.07 and a Current Ratio set at 5.79.

Earnings analysis for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YSG.

Insider trade positions for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG]

