why Foot Locker Inc [FL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.80

Foot Locker Inc [NYSE: FL] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 1.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.31. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM that FOOT LOCKER, NIKE, AND JORDAN BRAND JOIN FORCES TO LAUNCH THE CLINIC DURING NBA ALL-STAR 2024.

Foot Locker, Nike and Jordan Brand Invest in Year-Long Program Driving Basketball Culture with Major Athletes, Live Events, and More.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Today, global retailer Foot Locker, part of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL), announced The Clinic, a year-long program with Nike and Jordan Brand, bringing the best of the court and culture to basketball fans, sneaker enthusiasts, and local communities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5186369 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Foot Locker Inc stands at 3.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.06%.

The market cap for FL stock reached $3.23 billion, with 91.91 million shares outstanding and 81.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, FL reached a trading volume of 5186369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Foot Locker Inc [FL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $26.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 3.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $24 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $31, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on FL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

How has FL stock performed recently?

Foot Locker Inc [FL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, FL shares gained by 16.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.37 for Foot Locker Inc [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.47, while it was recorded at 34.27 for the last single week of trading, and 25.37 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc [FL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Foot Locker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings analysis for Foot Locker Inc [FL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Foot Locker Inc posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 90.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL.

Insider trade positions for Foot Locker Inc [FL]

The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.