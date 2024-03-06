why Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $141.00

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [NASDAQ: BRSH] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.06 at the close of the session, up 29.38%. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 11:20 PM that Brüush Receives Nasdaq Delisting Notification and Files to Appeal.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) (the “Company”), today announced that it has received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) on February 27, 2024 notifying the Company of Nasdaq’s determination to delist the Company’s common shares from The Nasdaq Capital Market because the Company’s common shares had a closing bid price of $0.10 or less for ten consecutive trading days as of February 26, 2024, which triggered a notice of delisting pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iii) (the “Low Priced Stocks Rule”).

In addition to the Low Priced Stocks Rule delisting notice, as previously reported, the Company also currently fails to satisfy the requirement that the closing bid price of its common shares remain at $1.00 or higher, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and had received a notice from Nasdaq in that regard on November 15, 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, BRSH reached a trading volume of 163557208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]?

How has BRSH stock performed recently?

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.30. With this latest performance, BRSH shares dropped by -41.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.13 for Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1080, while it was recorded at 0.0536 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2389 for the last 200 days.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 0.15.

Insider trade positions for Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]

