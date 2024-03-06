why Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.29

Bath & Body Works Inc [NYSE: BBWI] slipped around -0.55 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $45.10 at the close of the session, down -1.20%. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Bath & Body Works to Present at the Bank of America Consumer & Retail Conference.

A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of the company’s website at https://investors.bbwinc.com/financial-reporting/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location for 90 days after the conclusion of the live event.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, BBWI reached a trading volume of 4637354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBWI shares is $49.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBWI stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $37 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $42, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on BBWI stock. On October 26, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BBWI shares from 45 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.09.

How has BBWI stock performed recently?

Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, BBWI shares gained by 3.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.18 for Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.10, while it was recorded at 46.09 for the last single week of trading, and 37.58 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bath & Body Works Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.64.

Earnings analysis for Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bath & Body Works Inc posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc go to 5.02%.

Insider trade positions for Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]

The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BBWI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BBWI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.