Wall Street Analyst Resumed British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]. What else is Wall St. saying

British American Tobacco Plc ADR [NYSE: BTI] closed the trading session at $29.42. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Organigram Announces C$124.6 Million Investment from BAT and Creation of “Jupiter” Strategic Investment Pool.

Organigram and BAT deepen partnership through C$124.6 million investment with 38.7 million shares to be issued over three tranches.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Organigram to use C$83.1 million of the investment to create “Jupiter,” a strategic investment pool designed to expand Organigram’s geographic footprint and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.44 percent and weekly performance of -2.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, BTI reached to a volume of 4674373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTI shares is $39.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for British American Tobacco Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2023, representing the official price target for British American Tobacco Plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for British American Tobacco Plc ADR is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

BTI stock trade performance evaluation

British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, BTI shares dropped by -2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.79 for British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.92, while it was recorded at 29.64 for the last single week of trading, and 31.48 for the last 200 days.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for British American Tobacco Plc ADR go to 5.30%.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.