Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] stock Downgrade by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $480

Unitedhealth Group Inc [NYSE: UNH] closed the trading session at $473.15. The company report on February 23, 2024 at 6:50 AM that UnitedHealth Group Board Authorizes Payment of Quarterly Dividend.

The UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.88 per share, to be paid on March 19, 2024, to all shareholders of record of UNH common stock as of the close of business March 11, 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.13 percent and weekly performance of -7.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, UNH reached to a volume of 5185839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $595.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Unitedhealth Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $520 to $640. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Unitedhealth Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $540, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on UNH stock. On July 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for UNH shares from 510 to 520.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unitedhealth Group Inc is set at 10.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 16.99.

UNH stock trade performance evaluation

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.84. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -7.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.41 for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 516.98, while it was recorded at 487.29 for the last single week of trading, and 508.77 for the last 200 days.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Unitedhealth Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unitedhealth Group Inc posted 5.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unitedhealth Group Inc go to 13.40%.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UNH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UNH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.