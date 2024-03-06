Oracle Corp. [ORCL] Stock trading around $110.94 per share: What’s Next?

Oracle Corp. [NYSE: ORCL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.74% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.40%. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Oracle Sets the Date for its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Announcement.

Earnings Results to be released on March 11, 2024, After the Close of the Market.

Oracle Corporation today announced that its third quarter fiscal year 2024 results will be released on Monday, March 11th, after the close of the market. Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results. The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.

Over the last 12 months, ORCL stock rose by 24.30%. The one-year Oracle Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.35. The average equity rating for ORCL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $304.97 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 1.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.70M shares, ORCL stock reached a trading volume of 8095095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oracle Corp. [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $125.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oracle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Oracle Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $131 to $135, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corp. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 78.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 30.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

ORCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Oracle Corp. [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.40 for Oracle Corp. [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.27, while it was recorded at 112.43 for the last single week of trading, and 111.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oracle Corp. Fundamentals:

Oracle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

ORCL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oracle Corp. posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corp. go to 10.68%.

Oracle Corp. [ORCL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ORCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.