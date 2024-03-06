Ocugen Inc [OCGN] Stock trading around $0.86 per share: What’s Next?

Ocugen Inc [NASDAQ: OCGN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.93% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.83%. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Ocugen Clinical Showcase Webcast Now Available.

The showcase replay includes more detail on the Phase 3 study design for OCU400, as well as market potential for this first-in-class product candidate. The panel discussion offers first-hand experience from an OCU400 Phase 1/2 clinical trial patient with the RHO mutation who has completed 12 months of therapy and lead investigator, Dr. Byron Lam, Professor of Ophthalmology, Mark J. Daily, Endowed Chair in Ophthalmology at the University of Miami. Dr. Lejla Vajzovic, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology with Tenure, Director of Duke Vitreoretinal Fellowship Program at Duke Eye Center and Duke University School of Medicine, provides insight on the disease burden and unmet medical need associated with retinitis pigmentosa. Finally, the inventor of modifier gene therapy, Dr. Neena Haider, CEO & CSO Shifa Precision, faculty at Harvard Medical School, gives commentary throughout on the genesis of modifier gene therapy and how this treatment approach has evolved from the lab into the clinic.

Over the last 12 months, OCGN stock dropped by -17.02%. The one-year Ocugen Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.41. The average equity rating for OCGN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $221.36 million, with 256.50 million shares outstanding and 250.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, OCGN stock reached a trading volume of 4543616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ocugen Inc [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on OCGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

OCGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Ocugen Inc [OCGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.83. With this latest performance, OCGN shares gained by 63.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.55 for Ocugen Inc [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6583, while it was recorded at 0.9160 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5092 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ocugen Inc Fundamentals:

Ocugen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.08 and a Current Ratio set at 5.08.

OCGN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocugen Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCGN.

Ocugen Inc [OCGN] Institutonal Ownership Details

