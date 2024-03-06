Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY] Is Currently -0.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Occidental Petroleum Corp. [NYSE: OXY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.16% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.03%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Occidental Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10184763/fb26da1968. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website within several hours after the call is completed.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, OXY stock dropped by -1.09%. The one-year Occidental Petroleum Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.2. The average equity rating for OXY stock is currently 2.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $53.28 billion, with 879.46 million shares outstanding and 876.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.20M shares, OXY stock reached a trading volume of 6540416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $66.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corp. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

OXY Stock Performance Analysis:

Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.34 for Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.76, while it was recorded at 60.70 for the last single week of trading, and 60.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Occidental Petroleum Corp. Fundamentals:

Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

OXY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Occidental Petroleum Corp. posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corp. go to 8.60%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OXY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OXY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.