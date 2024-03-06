NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] stock Initiated by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $4.25

NuScale Power Corporation [NYSE: SMR] gained 14.87% or 0.58 points to close at $4.48 with a heavy trading volume of 7084975 shares. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 6:50 AM that NuScale Power to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call on March 14, 2024.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor nuclear technology, today announced it will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Financial results will be released after market close that day.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 550-5460 with conference ID 4347254 or by visiting the Events & Presentations page of the company’s website.

The daily chart for SMR points out that the company has recorded -28.43% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, SMR reached to a volume of 7084975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMR shares is $6.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for NuScale Power Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2023, representing the official price target for NuScale Power Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on SMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuScale Power Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

Trading performance analysis for SMR stock

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.59. With this latest performance, SMR shares gained by 42.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.13 for NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.82, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.96 for the last 200 days.

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NuScale Power Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.95.

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NuScale Power Corporation posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -137.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]

The top three institutional holders of SMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.