Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] Is Currently 1.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nordstrom, Inc. [NYSE: JWN] surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $20.90. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Nordstrom Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Revenue and earnings in line with fiscal 2023 outlook.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Sales in both banners improve sequentially, Nordstrom Rack posts double-digit growth during quarter.

Nordstrom, Inc. stock has also loss -3.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JWN stock has inclined by 29.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.06% and gained 13.28% year-on date.

The market cap for JWN stock reached $3.39 billion, with 160.10 million shares outstanding and 97.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 8024428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $16.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Nordstrom, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $19, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom, Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.29.

JWN stock trade performance evaluation

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 15.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.30 for Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.09, while it was recorded at 20.90 for the last single week of trading, and 17.52 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nordstrom, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordstrom, Inc. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom, Inc. go to 6.80%.

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JWN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JWN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.