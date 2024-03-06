MP Materials Corporation [MP] is -28.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MP Materials Corporation [NYSE: MP] plunged by -$1.26 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $14.27. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 6:16 AM that MP Materials Announces Pricing of $650 Million 3.00% Convertible Notes.

Company entered into capped call transactions to increase effective conversion premium to 100%.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Company repurchased approximately 12.3 million shares of common stock using approximately $191.6 million of net proceeds, representing 6.9% of common shares outstanding prior to the transaction.

MP Materials Corporation stock has also loss -8.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MP stock has declined by -15.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.66% and lost -28.11% year-on date.

The market cap for MP stock reached $2.54 billion, with 178.08 million shares outstanding and 142.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, MP reached a trading volume of 29398693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MP Materials Corporation [MP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $25.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for MP Materials Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2023, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on MP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.61.

MP stock trade performance evaluation

MP Materials Corporation [MP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.64. With this latest performance, MP shares dropped by -16.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for MP Materials Corporation [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.90, while it was recorded at 15.14 for the last single week of trading, and 19.29 for the last 200 days.

MP Materials Corporation [MP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

MP Materials Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.54 and a Current Ratio set at 10.42.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MP Materials Corporation [MP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MP Materials Corporation posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corporation go to 27.32%.

MP Materials Corporation [MP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.