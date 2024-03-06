Morgan Stanley lifts United States Steel Corp. [X] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

United States Steel Corp. [NYSE: X] gained 0.15% on the last trading session, reaching $47.76 price per share at the time. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 11:30 AM that Ethisphere Names U. S. Steel One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® for Third Consecutive Year.

The prestigious annual recognition highlights organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today announced that it has been named “one of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies®” by Ethisphere, the global leader in defining the standards of ethical business practices. This marks the third consecutive year that U. S. Steel has received this widely sought-after recognition, a testament to the company’s differentiated ethics and compliance programs and its ongoing dedication to its Best for All® strategy.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.59M shares, X reached a trading volume of 4473461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United States Steel Corp. [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for United States Steel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $52 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2024, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on X stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corp. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.21.

Trading performance analysis for X stock

United States Steel Corp. [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.70 for United States Steel Corp. [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.33, while it was recorded at 47.54 for the last single week of trading, and 34.08 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corp. [X]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

United States Steel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

United States Steel Corp. [X]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United States Steel Corp. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corp. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at United States Steel Corp. [X]

The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in X stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in X stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.