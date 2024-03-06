Market cap of Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] reaches 41.13B – now what?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] loss -0.02% or -0.01 points to close at $60.35 with a heavy trading volume of 10455608 shares. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 2:29 AM that JOHNSON CONTROLS OPENS NEW OFFICE AND INNOVATION CENTER IN SINGAPORE, CEO VISIT UNDERSCORES COMMITMENT TO REGIONAL GROWTH AND SUSTAINABILITY.

George Oliver, chairman and CEO, unveiled Johnson Controls’ new office at one-north in Singapore.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The office will house an OpenBlue Innovation Center for local partners, institutions and industry experts to collaborate and drive technological advancements and deliver cutting-edge solutions.

The daily chart for JCI points out that the company has recorded 0.95% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.61M shares, JCI reached to a volume of 10455608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $63.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on JCI stock. On January 31, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for JCI shares from 65 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for JCI stock

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 10.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.34 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.47, while it was recorded at 59.92 for the last single week of trading, and 57.95 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson Controls International plc posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 11.72%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.