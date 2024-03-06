Market cap of Datadog Inc [DDOG] reaches 41.00B – now what?

Datadog Inc [NASDAQ: DDOG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.67%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that management will present at the following investor conference.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The Morgan Stanley TMT Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 12:30 p.m., Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, DDOG stock rose by 60.47%. The one-year Datadog Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.85. The average equity rating for DDOG stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.00 billion, with 305.40 million shares outstanding and 274.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, DDOG stock reached a trading volume of 6128387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Datadog Inc [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $148.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Datadog Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $98 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $138, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc is set at 5.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 64.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.12.

DDOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Datadog Inc [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.67. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.90 for Datadog Inc [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.39, while it was recorded at 129.27 for the last single week of trading, and 105.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datadog Inc Fundamentals:

Datadog Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.12 and a Current Ratio set at 3.12.

DDOG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Datadog Inc posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc go to 14.20%.

Datadog Inc [DDOG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DDOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.