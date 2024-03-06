Market Analysts see Visa Inc [V] gaining to $265. Time to buy?

Visa Inc [NYSE: V] slipped around -1.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $279.38 at the close of the session, down -0.41%. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Visa and Western Union Announce Expanded Collaboration Transforming How Money Travels Cross-Border.

Using Visa Direct capability, Western Union customers in 40 countries will be able to quickly send funds to friends and family around the world.

Companies plan to issue Western Union/Visa Debit Cards across North America, Asia Pacific, Latin American and Europe.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, V reached a trading volume of 6227287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Visa Inc [V]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $300.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Visa Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $296 to $306. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Visa Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 29.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

How has V stock performed recently?

Visa Inc [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.34. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.01 for Visa Inc [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 271.71, while it was recorded at 282.27 for the last single week of trading, and 247.56 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc [V]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Visa Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Earnings analysis for Visa Inc [V]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Visa Inc posted 2.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc go to 13.29%.

Insider trade positions for Visa Inc [V]

The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in V stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in V stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.