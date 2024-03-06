Market Analysts see Samsara Inc [IOT] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Samsara Inc [NYSE: IOT] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -8.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.80. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Samsara to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 7, 2024.

Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended February 3, 2024, after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Samsara will host a live webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Event: Samsara’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial ResultsDate: Thursday, March 7, 2024Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)Webcast: Registration.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6092046 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Samsara Inc stands at 5.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.91%.

The market cap for IOT stock reached $17.72 billion, with 540.17 million shares outstanding and 167.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, IOT reached a trading volume of 6092046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Samsara Inc [IOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOT shares is $35.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBN Securities have made an estimate for Samsara Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Samsara Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $19, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Samsara Inc is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for IOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for IOT in the course of the last twelve months was 1635.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.61.

How has IOT stock performed recently?

Samsara Inc [IOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.90. With this latest performance, IOT shares gained by 0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for Samsara Inc [IOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.91, while it was recorded at 34.29 for the last single week of trading, and 28.06 for the last 200 days.

Samsara Inc [IOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Samsara Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Earnings analysis for Samsara Inc [IOT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Samsara Inc posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IOT.

Insider trade positions for Samsara Inc [IOT]

