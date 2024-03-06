Hecla Mining Co. [HL] moved up 5.39: Why It’s Important

Hecla Mining Co. [NYSE: HL] closed the trading session at $3.91. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Hecla Appoints Director.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced the appointment of Mark P. Board as a Director effective February 23, 2024. Mr. Board has been President of M Board Mining Consulting, LLC since 2020. Prior to that, he served as Vice President – Innovation and Technical Services for Hecla Limited, a subsidiary of Hecla Mining Company, from June 2014 until his retirement in June 2020. Prior to that, he acted as a consulting engineer for Itasca Consulting Group where he provided mine evaluation, mine design and stability assessments for underground and open pit mines worldwide. Mr. Broad has over 45 years of experience as a mining and geotechnical engineer and holds a PhD in Geological Engineering from the University of Minnesota.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.71 percent and weekly performance of 10.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.05M shares, HL reached to a volume of 8779299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hecla Mining Co. [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $5.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while National Bank Financial analysts kept a Outperform rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Co. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

HL stock trade performance evaluation

Hecla Mining Co. [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.45. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.90 for Hecla Mining Co. [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.03, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.55 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Co. [HL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hecla Mining Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hecla Mining Co. [HL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hecla Mining Co. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HL.

Hecla Mining Co. [HL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.