Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] gain 4.74% so far this year. What now?

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [NASDAQ: HSCS] gained 35.37% or 0.05 points to close at $0.18 with a heavy trading volume of 11355343 shares. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 9:00 AM that HeartSciences Adds Key Advisor to its Scientific Advisory Board.

“Dr. Sengupta has been an author on multiple peer reviewed AI-ECG publications using the Company’s technology and we are delighted to have someone of his caliber join our growing Scientific Advisory Board,” said Andrew Simpson, CEO of HeartSciences. “Dr. Sengupta has a long history of innovative leadership in cardiology, and it is a privilege to collaborate with him as the field of AI-ECG starts to become a commercial and clinical reality.”.

The daily chart for HSCS points out that the company has recorded -74.41% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, HSCS reached to a volume of 11355343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSCS shares is $0.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heart Test Laboratories Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 200.77.

Trading performance analysis for HSCS stock

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.08. With this latest performance, HSCS shares gained by 34.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.66 for Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1383, while it was recorded at 0.1334 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4996 for the last 200 days.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.15 and a Current Ratio set at 0.34.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heart Test Laboratories Inc posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSCS.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]

