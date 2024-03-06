Exelon Corp. [EXC] moved up 0.19: Why It’s Important

Exelon Corp. [NASDAQ: EXC] gained 0.19% on the last trading session, reaching $36.27 price per share at the time. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 2:18 PM that ComEd Earns National Recognition for Outstanding Outage Management in 2023.

Research organization Chartwell recognizes three ComEd programs to prevent, manage customer outages.

Following the honor of being named the nation’s most reliable utility in 2023, ComEd today announced that it has been recognized by Chartwell, a utility-focused research organization, with three awards for its outstanding outage management in 2023. The awards include: Gold in Emergency Management for ComEd’s Operation Power Play event, Gold in Outage Operations for ComEd’s Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) program, and Bronze in Outage Operations for ComEd’s new Area Restoration Management Team program. The Chartwell Outage Best Practices Awards recognize excellence among electric and gas utilities in the areas of Outage Operations and Outage Communications.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.20M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 9221401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exelon Corp. [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $38.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Exelon Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Exelon Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $37, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on EXC stock. On December 18, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 45 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corp. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for EXC stock

Exelon Corp. [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.94 for Exelon Corp. [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.32, while it was recorded at 35.92 for the last single week of trading, and 38.75 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corp. [EXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Exelon Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Exelon Corp. [EXC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelon Corp. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corp. go to 10.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Exelon Corp. [EXC]

The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EXC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.