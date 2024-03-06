Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] gain 16.54% so far this year. What now?

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CRWD] price plunged by -5.18 percent to reach at -$16.25. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 4:05 PM that CrowdStrike Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Ending ARR grows 34% year-over-year to reach $3.44 billion.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Net new ARR growth accelerates to 27% year-over-year and reaches a record $282 million.

The one-year CRWD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.76. The average equity rating for CRWD stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $329.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $203 to $304, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CRWD stock. On December 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CRWD shares from 238 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc is set at 13.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 82.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.65.

CRWD Stock Performance Analysis:

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.36. With this latest performance, CRWD shares dropped by -1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.63 for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 293.76, while it was recorded at 314.21 for the last single week of trading, and 203.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

CRWD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc go to 41.73%.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRWD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.