Copart, Inc. [CPRT] is 9.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Copart, Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] price plunged by -0.44 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Copart Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended January 31, 2024.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

For the three months ended January 31, 2024, revenue, gross profit, and net income attributable to Copart Inc. were $1.02 billion, $464.2 million, and $325.6 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $63.4 million, or 6.6%; an increase in gross profit of $37.7 million, or 8.8%; and an increase in net income attributable to Copart Inc. of $32.0 million, or 10.9%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months were $0.33 compared to $0.30 last year, an increase of 10.0%.

The one-year CPRT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.81. The average equity rating for CPRT stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Copart, Inc. [CPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $55.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Copart, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Copart, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on CPRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart, Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 60.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.78.

CPRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Copart, Inc. [CPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, CPRT shares gained by 7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.72 for Copart, Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.46, while it was recorded at 53.55 for the last single week of trading, and 46.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Copart, Inc. Fundamentals:

Copart, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.78 and a Current Ratio set at 6.86.

CPRT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Copart, Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart, Inc. go to 22.30%.

Copart, Inc. [CPRT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CPRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.