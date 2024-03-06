Conoco Phillips [COP] is -4.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Conoco Phillips [NYSE: COP] slipped around -0.42 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $111.22 at the close of the session, down -0.38%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM that ConocoPhillips announces Dominic Macklon to retire after 33 years with the company.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today announced that Dominic Macklon, executive vice president, Strategy, Sustainability and Technology, has elected to retire effective May 1, 2024, for family medical reasons after 33 dedicated years of service.

Dominic began his career with Conoco in 1991 and held numerous engineering, business development, operations and leadership roles of increasing responsibility before becoming a valued member of the company’s executive leadership team in 2018. Since then, he led the company’s Lower 48 business and went on to oversee corporate planning and development, global technical functions, information technology, sustainable development and low carbon technologies.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.17M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 6246467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $136.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Conoco Phillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Johnson Rice raised their target price to Accumulate. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Conoco Phillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on COP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conoco Phillips is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 15.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

Conoco Phillips [COP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.06 for Conoco Phillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.40, while it was recorded at 112.34 for the last single week of trading, and 113.38 for the last 200 days.

Conoco Phillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conoco Phillips posted 2.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conoco Phillips go to -10.12%.

The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.