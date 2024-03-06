Cloudflare Inc [NET] gain 15.27% so far this year. What now?

Cloudflare Inc [NYSE: NET] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.87% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.32%. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 9:29 AM that Cloudflare Expands Capabilities to Protect Organizations Against Emerging Threats with Defensive AI.

Now with Defensive AI, organizations can implement a personalized approach to protect their workforce and data, conquering tomorrow’s threat landscape.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced Defensive AI, a personalized approach to securing organizations against the new wave of risks presented by emerging technology. Threat actors have begun to successfully test the limits of AI-enhanced attacks, using the power of AI to launch sophisticated phishing scams, help write malicious code and supercharge attacks on critical business functions. Leveraging the unique traffic patterns of an organization, Cloudflare’s Defensive AI keeps defenders a step ahead of threat actors, by providing tailored mitigations that enable protection of critical applications and entire networks.

Over the last 12 months, NET stock rose by 55.85%. The one-year Cloudflare Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.8. The average equity rating for NET stock is currently 2.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.41 billion, with 298.09 million shares outstanding and 292.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, NET stock reached a trading volume of 4933671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cloudflare Inc [NET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $102.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Cloudflare Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on NET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc is set at 4.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for NET in the course of the last twelve months was 271.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

NET Stock Performance Analysis:

Cloudflare Inc [NET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, NET shares gained by 16.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.78 for Cloudflare Inc [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.82, while it was recorded at 98.56 for the last single week of trading, and 71.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cloudflare Inc Fundamentals:

Cloudflare Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

NET Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cloudflare Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NET.

Cloudflare Inc [NET] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.