American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] moved up 0.41: Why It’s Important

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] closed the trading session at $24.22. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM that AEO Inc. Declares a Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.125 Per Share.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share. The dividend was declared on March 4, 2024 and is payable on April 26, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.46 percent and weekly performance of 1.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, AEO reached to a volume of 4653081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $23.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $12.50 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2023, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $18, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on AEO stock. On February 15, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AEO shares from 18 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 16.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.42 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.51, while it was recorded at 23.95 for the last single week of trading, and 17.00 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 17.70%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.