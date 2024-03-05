Wolfe Research slashes price target on Dow Inc [DOW] – find out why.

Dow Inc [NYSE: DOW] jumped around 1.25 points on Monday, while shares priced at $57.02 at the close of the session, up 2.24%. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 1:30 PM that Six Dow Products Win 2024 BIG Innovation Awards.

Dow (NYSE:DOW) has won six BIG Innovation Awards from the Business Intelligence Group™ in 2024, the most BIG awards Dow has ever received in a single year. This accomplishment also marks the eighth successive year that Dow has received recognition at the BIG Innovation Awards.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

This annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways. Nominations are judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 7042033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dow Inc [DOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $57.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Dow Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $57 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Dow Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 14.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

How has DOW stock performed recently?

Dow Inc [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.66 for Dow Inc [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.49, while it was recorded at 56.01 for the last single week of trading, and 52.73 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc [DOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dow Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Earnings analysis for Dow Inc [DOW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dow Inc posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc go to 29.52%.

Insider trade positions for Dow Inc [DOW]

The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.