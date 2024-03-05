why Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $176.28

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] plunged by -$2.28 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $159.84. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 3:59 PM that RYBREVANT® (amivantamab-vmjw) in Combination With Chemotherapy Is the First FDA Approved Therapy for First-line Treatment of Patients With Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations.

Approval is based on results from the Phase 3 PAPILLON study, which demonstrated RYBREVANT® plus chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 61 percent versus chemotherapy alone in patients with previously untreated NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

National Comprehensive Cancer Network ® (NCCN ®) updated its NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines ®) to recommend amivantamab-vmjw (RYBREVANT®) plus chemotherapy as a preferred first-line regimen for patients with NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.

Johnson & Johnson stock has also loss -0.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JNJ stock has inclined by 3.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.14% and gained 1.98% year-on date.

The market cap for JNJ stock reached $385.02 billion, with 2.41 billion shares outstanding and 2.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.19M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 8532490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $176.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $167 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $178, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 21.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

JNJ stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.04, while it was recorded at 161.17 for the last single week of trading, and 159.39 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson & Johnson posted 2.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.70%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JNJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.