why Chewy Inc [CHWY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.42

Chewy Inc [NYSE: CHWY] slipped around -0.32 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.71 at the close of the session, down -1.77%. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Chewy Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, announced today that it will report fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

To access the conference call by phone, please visit this link for registration (Phone Registration Link) to be provided with dial in details, including a unique PIN to access the conference call. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.18M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 8362559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chewy Inc [CHWY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $25.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Chewy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $40 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CHWY stock. On October 31, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CHWY shares from 31 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 24.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CHWY stock performed recently?

Chewy Inc [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.69. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.92 for Chewy Inc [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.21, while it was recorded at 17.51 for the last single week of trading, and 24.77 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc [CHWY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Chewy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Earnings analysis for Chewy Inc [CHWY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chewy Inc posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 109.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chewy Inc go to 25.65%.

Insider trade positions for Chewy Inc [CHWY]

The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CHWY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CHWY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.