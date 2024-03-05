why Chevron Corp. [CVX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $177.73

Chevron Corp. [NYSE: CVX] slipped around -3.93 points on Monday, while shares priced at $148.88 at the close of the session, down -2.57%. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables to Build New Oilseed Processing Plant in Destrehan, Louisiana.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) today announced approval of a final investment decision for their joint venture Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables LLC to build a new oilseed processing plant adjacent to its existing processing facility located on the Gulf Coast in Destrehan, LA. The announcement was celebrated with a groundbreaking event at the site.

The plant features a flexible design, intended to allow it to process soybeans as well as softseeds, including novel winter oilseed crops, such as winter canola and CoverCress, among others. Expected to be operational in 2026, the processing facility aims to add scale and efficiencies to Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables, that will allow the company to better meet the increased market demand for renewable fuel feedstocks. The plant is also intended to support the growing feed and protein markets through the production of meal products.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.49M shares, CVX reached a trading volume of 12498696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chevron Corp. [CVX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $177.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Chevron Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $170 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Chevron Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corp. is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.01.

How has CVX stock performed recently?

Chevron Corp. [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.82 for Chevron Corp. [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.84, while it was recorded at 151.64 for the last single week of trading, and 154.80 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corp. [CVX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Chevron Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Earnings analysis for Chevron Corp. [CVX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chevron Corp. posted 3.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corp. go to -5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Chevron Corp. [CVX]

The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CVX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.