why Altice USA Inc [ATUS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.40

Altice USA Inc [NYSE: ATUS] loss -5.37% on the last trading session, reaching $2.82 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Optimum Selects Publicis O1 As Agency of Record.

O1 to Handle National, Regional and Local Creative, Media, PR and Production for Optimum with a Focus on Driving Brand Awareness and Consideration Among Consumers.

Following a competitive review, Optimum, a brand of Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), announced today it has selected New York-based O1, a Publicis Power of One solution, as its Creative, Media, PR and Production agency of record (AOR), effective immediately. The announcement follows a thorough review to select an agency partner who will drive further brand growth for Optimum and its suite of powerful connectivity products, including internet, mobile, TV, and phone services for residential and business customers.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.90M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 7144014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altice USA Inc [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $3.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while TD Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on ATUS stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ATUS shares from 7 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for ATUS stock

Altice USA Inc [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.25. With this latest performance, ATUS shares gained by 13.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.77 for Altice USA Inc [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc [ATUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Altice USA Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 0.36.

Altice USA Inc [ATUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altice USA Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Altice USA Inc [ATUS]

