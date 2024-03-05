Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [NYSE: DAL] loss -1.40% on the last trading session, reaching $41.57 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 9:15 AM that UATP Receives Patent Approval for Innovative New Payment Technology.

The second patent awarded to UATP since 2021 covers technology that speeds and streamlines transactions between acquirers and the UATP One platform.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

UATP, the global payment network that enables organizations to simplify payment processes to expand their payment capabilities, has received approval from the US Patent and Trademark Office for patented Enhanced Intermediate Server technology that will improve the speed, efficiency and control of processing transactions for merchants utilizing the UATP One platform. This is the second patent UATP has received for its payment technology since 2021, reflecting its commitment to innovation and exploring new ways to add value for its clients.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.21M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 8202714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $53.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on DAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines, Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for DAL stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.24, while it was recorded at 42.00 for the last single week of trading, and 39.90 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delta Air Lines, Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. go to 20.12%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]

The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.