Wall Street Analyst Initiated On Holding AG [ONON]. What else is Wall St. saying

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] loss -1.79% or -0.62 points to close at $34.03 with a heavy trading volume of 7194891 shares. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 4:30 PM that On to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2024 before U.S. financial markets open.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Mar. 12, 2024 (1 p.m. Central European Time). To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers:.

The daily chart for ONON points out that the company has recorded 18.04% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, ONON reached to a volume of 7194891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about On Holding AG [ONON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $35.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2023, representing the official price target for On Holding AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Redburn Atlantic analysts kept a Overweight rating on ONON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONON in the course of the last twelve months was 26404.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.21.

Trading performance analysis for ONON stock

On Holding AG [ONON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.78. With this latest performance, ONON shares gained by 26.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.15 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.12, while it was recorded at 34.41 for the last single week of trading, and 29.33 for the last 200 days.

On Holding AG [ONON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.21 and a Current Ratio set at 3.35.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at On Holding AG [ONON]

The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ONON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ONON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.