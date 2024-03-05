Wall Street Analyst Initiated ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]. What else is Wall St. saying

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [NYSE: CHPT] closed the trading session at $2.07. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Flexible Financing to Provide Access to Rapidly Deployable EV Charging Stations Across the U.S.

ChargePoint, EnTech Solutions™, and Wells Fargo to fill the financial gap companies need to build EV infrastructure.

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of solutions for charging electric vehicles (EVs), EnTech Solutions, a division of Faith Technologies Incorporated (FTI) and a comprehensive distributed energy solutions provider, and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), a leading financial services company, today announced their collaboration to offer simplified, flexible financing solutions for businesses building out charging infrastructure for EV fleets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.54 percent and weekly performance of 5.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -71.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.44M shares, CHPT reached to a volume of 12246529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $3.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $5 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2023, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on CHPT stock. On November 28, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CHPT shares from 9 to 2.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

CHPT stock trade performance evaluation

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.61. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.22 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.08, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 4.94 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.77 and a Current Ratio set at 2.34.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHPT.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CHPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CHPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.