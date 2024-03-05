Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] stock Initiated by Leerink Partners analyst, price target now $23

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [NASDAQ: WBA] price plunged by -4.23 percent to reach at -$0.91. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 11:10 AM that Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Supplier Program Drives Change.

Walgreens Boots Alliance:

Our global Supplier Sustainability Program measures suppliers’ sustainability performance per product category with the support of an online system used for data collection, analysis, reporting and scoring. The program utilizes The Sustainability Insight System (THESIS), developed by the nonprofit organization The Sustainability Consortium, a holistic sustainability assessment tool that gauges supplier practices, performance and management on energy, water, ethics and more. We have seen year-over-year improvements with our participating owned brand suppliers in the setting of manufacturing greenhouse gas goals and overall reduction of plastic usage. Read more about our goals in our 2023 Environmental, Social & Governance Report.

The one-year WBA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.48. The average equity rating for WBA stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $24.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

WBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -11.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.98 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.24, while it was recorded at 21.22 for the last single week of trading, and 25.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Fundamentals:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

WBA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc go to -4.77%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.