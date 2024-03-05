Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] moved up 1.59: Why It’s Important

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] gained 1.59% on the last trading session, reaching $71.69 price per share at the time. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Vertiv to Participate in Upcoming J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced its participation in the upcoming J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference in New York City.

Giordano Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer, and David Fallon, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the event on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.34M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 8990402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $70.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11.75 to $20, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on VRT stock. On April 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VRT shares from 29 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 3.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 35.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

Trading performance analysis for VRT stock

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.11. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 20.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 352.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.89 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.08, while it was recorded at 68.45 for the last single week of trading, and 39.32 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertiv Holdings Co posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.