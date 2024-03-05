UiPath Inc [PATH] is -4.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

UiPath Inc [NYSE: PATH] gained 0.13% on the last trading session, reaching $23.66 price per share at the time. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 3:00 AM that UiPath Announces Investments in Saudi Arabia, Including First Saudi School of Automation and New Office Location in Riyadh.

CEO Rob Enslin to deliver a keynote address at LEAP 2024.

UiPath Business Automation Platform to showcase leading AI and automation innovations in Hall 2A at booth H2.T28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.94M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 7102047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UiPath Inc [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $24.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for UiPath Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2024, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PATH in the course of the last twelve months was 55.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.77.

Trading performance analysis for PATH stock

UiPath Inc [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, PATH shares gained by 2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.23 for UiPath Inc [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.72, while it was recorded at 23.62 for the last single week of trading, and 19.08 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc [PATH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

UiPath Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.77 and a Current Ratio set at 3.77.

UiPath Inc [PATH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UiPath Inc posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc go to 46.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at UiPath Inc [PATH]

The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PATH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PATH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.