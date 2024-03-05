Target Corp [TGT] gain 5.67% so far this year. What now?

Target Corp [NYSE: TGT] loss -3.09% or -4.8 points to close at $150.49 with a heavy trading volume of 9011227 shares. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Target Corporation to Webcast Presentation to Investors on March 5.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results the morning of March 5. Later that morning the company will webcast its meeting with the financial community beginning at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time.

At the meeting, members of Target’s leadership team will discuss the Company’s strategic and financial plans, and provide their perspective on the business environment and strategic opportunities in 2024 and beyond. Investors and others can access the presentations and Q&A session online at https://corporate.target.com/investors (click on the link under “Events & Presentations”). The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days following the meeting.

The daily chart for TGT points out that the company has recorded 18.92% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, TGT reached to a volume of 9011227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Target Corp [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $160.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Target Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $140 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Target Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $145 to $160, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on TGT stock. On November 16, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TGT shares from 161 to 148.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corp is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for TGT stock

Target Corp [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 4.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.21 for Target Corp [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.17, while it was recorded at 152.43 for the last single week of trading, and 130.69 for the last 200 days.

Target Corp [TGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Target Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Target Corp [TGT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Target Corp posted 1.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corp go to 19.24%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Target Corp [TGT]

The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TGT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TGT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.