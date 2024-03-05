Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] is -54.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NYSE: NOVA] loss -4.70% on the last trading session, reaching $6.90 price per share at the time. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Sunnova Appoints Paul Mathews as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), an industry-leading adaptive energy services company, announced today the appointment of Paul Mathews to Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Mathews, who joined Sunnova in January 2023 as Executive Vice President, Service and Supply Chain, has demonstrated exceptional leadership in enhancing customer service and operational efficiencies. Under his leadership, Sunnova has significantly improved its customer service capabilities, resulting in a 75% reduction in service backlog, a 79% decrease in the average age of service work, and a 46% year-over-year reduction in escalated customer complaints.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.08M shares, NOVA reached a trading volume of 6944843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-05-24. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2024, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while Northland Capital kept a Market Perform rating on NOVA stock. On January 23, 2024, analysts increased their price target for NOVA shares from 10 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

Trading performance analysis for NOVA stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, NOVA shares dropped by -36.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.18 for Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.25, while it was recorded at 7.00 for the last single week of trading, and 13.38 for the last 200 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sunnova Energy International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunnova Energy International Inc posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunnova Energy International Inc go to -14.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]

The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NOVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NOVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.