Regions Financial Corp. [RF] Stock trading around $19.02 per share: What’s Next?

Regions Financial Corp. [NYSE: RF] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 2.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.02. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:43 PM that RF Capital Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results.

2023 Financial Highlights(as compared with 2022).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8519941 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Regions Financial Corp. stands at 1.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.36%.

The market cap for RF stock reached $17.48 billion, with 922.34 million shares outstanding and 916.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.08M shares, RF reached a trading volume of 8519941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Regions Financial Corp. [RF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $21.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $15 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16.50 to $21, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on RF stock. On January 02, 2024, analysts increased their price target for RF shares from 20 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corp. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.39.

How has RF stock performed recently?

Regions Financial Corp. [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.33. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.49 for Regions Financial Corp. [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.69, while it was recorded at 18.68 for the last single week of trading, and 17.94 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corp. [RF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Regions Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.07.

Earnings analysis for Regions Financial Corp. [RF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regions Financial Corp. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corp. go to -0.88%.

Insider trade positions for Regions Financial Corp. [RF]

The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.