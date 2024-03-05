Market cap of Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE] reaches 630.60M – now what?

Spirit Airlines Inc [NYSE: SAVE] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -10.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.76. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Spirit Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with JetBlue.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (“Spirit”) (NYSE: SAVE) today announced that its merger agreement with JetBlue Airways Corporation has been terminated by mutual agreement.

“After discussing our options with our advisors and JetBlue, we concluded that current regulatory obstacles will not permit us to close this transaction in a timely fashion under the merger agreement,” said Ted Christie, Spirit’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are disappointed we cannot move forward with a deal that would save hundreds of millions for consumers and create a real challenger to the dominant “Big 4″ U.S. airlines. However, we remain confident in our future as a successful independent airline. We wish the JetBlue team well.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23474868 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spirit Airlines Inc stands at 4.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.76%.

The market cap for SAVE stock reached $630.60 million, with 109.26 million shares outstanding and 108.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.53M shares, SAVE reached a trading volume of 23474868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $7.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 3.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $13 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Spirit Airlines Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on SAVE stock. On January 17, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for SAVE shares from 15 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.02.

How has SAVE stock performed recently?

Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.28. With this latest performance, SAVE shares dropped by -8.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.90 for Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.64, while it was recorded at 6.30 for the last single week of trading, and 14.19 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Spirit Airlines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit Airlines Inc posted -0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAVE.

Insider trade positions for Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]

