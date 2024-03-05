Market cap of Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] reaches 42.51B – now what?

Kraft Heinz Co [NASDAQ: KHC] loss -0.26% on the last trading session, reaching $35.04 price per share at the time. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Kraft Heinz to Highlight Path to Deliver Consistent Profitable Growth at 2024 CAGNY Conference.

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) will present today at the 2024 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference. CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera and Global Chief Financial Officer Andre Maciel will discuss how the Company plans to deliver on its goal to generate consistent top-tier stockholder returns by being the leader in elevating and creating food that makes you feel good.

The Company plans to deliver its long-term growth through its three Growth Pillars: North America Retail, Global Away From Home, and Emerging Markets. The Company expects to fuel its top-line growth through its “Enablers of Growth,” which include investments in marketing, research and development, and technology, increased contribution from innovation, expanded collaboration with customers through sales excellence, and deployment of its Brand Growth System. The Brand Growth System is a global methodology, new to Kraft Heinz, designed to enable the Company to measure, monitor and build a superior brand proposition.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.23M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 8822972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $39.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Kraft Heinz Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $40 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Kraft Heinz Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kraft Heinz Co is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.54.

Trading performance analysis for KHC stock

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -7.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.74 for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.71, while it was recorded at 35.36 for the last single week of trading, and 35.27 for the last 200 days.

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kraft Heinz Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kraft Heinz Co posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kraft Heinz Co go to 4.25%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]

The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.