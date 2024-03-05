Market Analysts see Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] gaining to $2.75. Time to buy?

Coeur Mining Inc [NYSE: CDE] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 8.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.95. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:34 PM that Coeur Announces Flow-Through Shares Private Placement to Advance Silvertip Exploration.

C$34 million of expected proceeds to fund accelerated exploration program.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it has arranged a private placement (the “Offering”) of 7,704,725 flow-through common shares of the Company that will qualify as “flow-through shares” within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “flow-through shares”) for gross proceeds of approximately $25 million (C$34 million), resulting in a 27% premium. The offering will be subject to a four-month hold period.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10451578 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coeur Mining Inc stands at 6.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.40%.

The market cap for CDE stock reached $1.14 billion, with 386.28 million shares outstanding and 379.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.47M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 10451578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.75, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has CDE stock performed recently?

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.69. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.61 for Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.82, while it was recorded at 2.65 for the last single week of trading, and 2.74 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coeur Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Earnings analysis for Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coeur Mining Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDE.

Insider trade positions for Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]

The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock