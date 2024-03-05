Mannkind Corp [MNKD] Revenue clocked in at $198.96 million, up 27.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Mannkind Corp [NASDAQ: MNKD] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.65. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 1:01 PM that MannKind Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences.

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2024 – Investor Meetings, Monday, March 11, 2024.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Mannkind Corp stock has also gained 29.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MNKD stock has inclined by 28.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.87% and gained 27.75% year-on date.

The market cap for MNKD stock reached $1.26 billion, with 270.03 million shares outstanding and 260.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, MNKD reached a trading volume of 6869634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mannkind Corp [MNKD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNKD shares is $7.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNKD stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Mannkind Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Mannkind Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on MNKD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mannkind Corp is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.32.

MNKD stock trade performance evaluation

Mannkind Corp [MNKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.89. With this latest performance, MNKD shares gained by 36.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.66 for Mannkind Corp [MNKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.58, while it was recorded at 4.19 for the last single week of trading, and 4.05 for the last 200 days.

Mannkind Corp [MNKD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mannkind Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.31 and a Current Ratio set at 3.59.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mannkind Corp [MNKD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mannkind Corp posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mannkind Corp go to 35.60%.

Mannkind Corp [MNKD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MNKD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MNKD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MNKD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.