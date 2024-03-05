Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN] Stock trading around $1.69 per share: What’s Next?

Lumen Technologies Inc [NYSE: LUMN] jumped around 0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.69 at the close of the session, up 4.32%. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 12:15 PM that Microsoft Veteran Joins Lumen as Chief Marketing Officer.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has named Ryan Asdourian as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Asdourian will oversee Brand and Product Marketing, and Corporate Communications. He will report to Lumen President and CEO Kate Johnson starting next week and serve as a member of the executive team.

Asdourian joins Lumen from Microsoft where, during 20 years with the company, he held product and marketing leadership roles with increasing responsibilities. He most recently led the company’s Security business group, with responsibility for P&L, Sales Enablement, and Marketing across North and South America. Prior to that, Asdourian led Business Development and Marketing for the Microsoft Surface business group in the United States, and the Windows and Devices business group in the United Kingdom. Before that, he served as Technical Advisor to CEO Satya Nadella.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.93M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 12459555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $1.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $6.25 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on LUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

How has LUMN stock performed recently?

Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.19. With this latest performance, LUMN shares gained by 32.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.36 for Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5562, while it was recorded at 1.6160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6258 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lumen Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Earnings analysis for Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lumen Technologies Inc posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUMN.

Insider trade positions for Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]

The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LUMN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.