JP Morgan lifts Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ: NKTR] jumped around 0.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.90 at the close of the session, up 15.38%. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Nektar Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results.

Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Cash and investments in marketable securities at December 31, 2023, were $329.4 million as compared to $505.0 million at December 31, 2022. Nektar’s cash and marketable securities are expected to support strategic development activities and operations into the third quarter of 2026.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, NKTR reached a trading volume of 22362314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTR shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nektar Therapeutics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Nektar Therapeutics stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.50 to $1, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NKTR stock. On February 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for NKTR shares from 3.20 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nektar Therapeutics is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

How has NKTR stock performed recently?

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.33. With this latest performance, NKTR shares gained by 55.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.05 for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6038, while it was recorded at 0.7720 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5880 for the last 200 days.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nektar Therapeutics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.37 and a Current Ratio set at 7.66.

Earnings analysis for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nektar Therapeutics posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nektar Therapeutics go to -7.30%.

Insider trade positions for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]

The top three institutional holders of NKTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NKTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NKTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.