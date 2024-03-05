Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] gain 108.61% so far this year. What now?

Intuitive Machines Inc [NASDAQ: LUNR] price plunged by -8.89 percent to reach at -$0.52. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 6:21 PM that Intuitive Machines Historic IM-1 Mission Success: American Ingenuity Never Gives Up.

Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus said, “Spaceflight’s unique challenges are conquered on Earth but mastered in space. Our now proven robust lunar program, a national asset, feeds directly into our second and third missions. This success drives our relentless pursuit of performance excellence to benefit the entire industry.”.

The one-year LUNR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.93. The average equity rating for LUNR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUNR shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Intuitive Machines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH MKM raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Intuitive Machines Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on LUNR stock.

LUNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.99. With this latest performance, LUNR shares gained by 44.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.78 for Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 5.96 for the last single week of trading, and 5.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intuitive Machines Inc Fundamentals:

Intuitive Machines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.48.

LUNR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intuitive Machines Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUNR.

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LUNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LUNR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LUNR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.