Evercore ISI lifts Momentus Inc [MNTS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Momentus Inc [NASDAQ: MNTS] jumped around 0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.78 at the close of the session, up 10.61%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Space Development Agency Awards Momentus Contract Modification to Develop Defense Applications for Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses, transportation, and other in-space infrastructure services, has been awarded a contract modification valued at $1,196,404 by the Space Development Agency to continue development of the Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle for Department of Defense (DoD) Mission Requirements.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Through this Small Business Innovation Research Award, “Orbital Service Vehicle Enhancements to Meet DoD Mission Requirements” with a total value of $1,942,477, Momentus will tailor the capabilities of its Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle to support a wide range of DoD payloads and mission requirements, setting the stage for a rapid transition to an in-space flight demonstration.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, MNTS reached a trading volume of 4830999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Momentus Inc [MNTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNTS shares is $4.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Momentus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Momentus Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Momentus Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

How has MNTS stock performed recently?

Momentus Inc [MNTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.00. With this latest performance, MNTS shares dropped by -8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.43 for Momentus Inc [MNTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0362, while it was recorded at 0.7370 for the last single week of trading, and 7.2627 for the last 200 days.

Momentus Inc [MNTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Momentus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Earnings analysis for Momentus Inc [MNTS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Momentus Inc posted -12.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNTS.

Insider trade positions for Momentus Inc [MNTS]

The top three institutional holders of MNTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MNTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MNTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.