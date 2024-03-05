Enviva Inc [EVA] is -47.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enviva Inc [NYSE: EVA] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.52. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Enviva Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from the NYSE.

Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva” or the “Company”) today announced that on January 23, 2024 it received notification (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that the Company is no longer in compliance with NYSE continued listing criteria that requires listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30-trading-day period.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The Company can regain compliance at any time within the six-month cure period following receipt of the Notice if, on the last trading day of any calendar month during such cure period, the Company has both (i) a closing share price of at least $1.00 and (ii) an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30-trading-day period ending on the last trading day of the applicable calendar month.

Enviva Inc stock has also gained 64.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVA stock has declined by -57.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -94.35% and lost -47.78% year-on date.

The market cap for EVA stock reached $38.74 million, with 66.97 million shares outstanding and 38.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, EVA reached a trading volume of 9910567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enviva Inc [EVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVA shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVA stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Enviva Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $14 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Enviva Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on EVA stock. On May 04, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for EVA shares from 40 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enviva Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23.

EVA stock trade performance evaluation

Enviva Inc [EVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.09. With this latest performance, EVA shares gained by 26.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.30 for Enviva Inc [EVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5883, while it was recorded at 0.4249 for the last single week of trading, and 5.8303 for the last 200 days.

Enviva Inc [EVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Enviva Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enviva Inc [EVA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enviva Inc posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -233.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enviva Inc go to 34.50%.

Enviva Inc [EVA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.